NCW takes suo motu cognisance of suicide of women hockey players in Jharkhand

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): National Commission of Women on Thursday took suo motu cognizance of the case of the alleged suicide of two tribal women hockey players in Simdega.

Expressing serious concern on the incident, the commission has asked the Director-General of Police of Jharkhand to investigate the matter and submit the report at the earliest.

NCW was referring to media reports of a case where two women hockey were found hanging by a single rope in Simdega.

The body has acted after taking note of the written statement submitted by the parents of the deceased in which they have suspected that the women were murdered and were later hanged to mislead the investigators.

"The Commission is seriously concerned about the safety and security of women and is perturbed by the alleged incident. Considering the gravity of the matter, the commission is taking Suo-motu cognizance of this case and has asked DGP Jharkhand to investigate this matter and send a detailed report to the commission as soon as possible", read a press note issued by NCW. (ANI)

