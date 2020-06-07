NCW takes suo motu cognizance of Kerala woman's gangrape

New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognizance of reports in which a 25-year-old woman from Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala was gang-raped by her husband and his friends in front of her five-year-old child.

"The Commission has decided to take suo motu cognisance in the disturbing incident where the woman was also intoxicated by her husband and burnt with cigarette butts before being subjected to further brutality," stated NCW in a press note.

"According to media reports, the woman's husband took her to a friend's house where the men inflicted burns on her body before assaulting her in front of her elder son. The Commission is deeply disturbed by the incident and is concerned about the grave violation of safety and security of women in the state, which cannot be overlooked and needs to be addressed immediately," NCW added.

The Commission was informed by Superintendent of Police (SP), Thiruvanthapuram (Rural) that six accused have been arrested in the matter.

"NCW has also been apprised that the victim's medical examination has been conducted and the survivor and her children were in safe custody. The Commission has also written to R Sreelekha IPS, DGP, Kerala directing to appraise it at the earliest with the action taken report in the case till filing of the charge sheet," NCW stated. (ANI)

