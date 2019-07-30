NCW team meets Unnao rape victim's mother, DGP, calls for immediate action

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): A team from the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Tuesday met the mother of Unnao rape victim">victim and Deputy General of Police (DGP) in Lucknow, over the recent car accident of the rape survivor, in which she and her lawyer were injured while two of her aunts lost their lives.

According to the brief interim report from NWC, the Commission has constituted a two-member Fact-Finding Team to look into the matter.

"The team has reached Lucknow and reported that they have visited the Hospital where the injured are hospitalised. The Vice-Chancellor has advised maintaining the sanctity of the ventilator room. As per this advice, the team did not insist on meeting the victim">victim," said NCW in its report.

The report further reads, "The Medical Superintendent and the in-charge of the Trauma Centre of the Hospital informed that there are injuries in the head and lungs, the victim">victim is not speaking as she is on the ventilator."

According to the report, the victim">victim is critical but stable as informed by the Chief Medical Superintendent. Further informed that treatment is being provided free of cost.

"The team has met the mother of the victim">victim and she has requested for the release of her Chacha (uncle) so as to enable him to perform the last rites of her Chachi (aunt)," said NCW.

The team met with D.G.P. of Uttar Pradesh. During the meeting, it was informed that D.G.P. will be sending a report to the NCW and the Police is working for the release of the victim">victim's uncle on parole, informed NCW in the report.

The commission had written a letter to Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday, requesting them to ensure a speedy investigation into the matter and take action deemed appropriate for the crime committed.

Two aunts of Unnao rape victim">victim had succumbed to their injuries while the victim">victim and her lawyer were critically injured after their car collided with a truck in Raebareli on Sunday.

The state police have already registered a murder case against BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, his brother Manoj Singh Sengar and eight others in connection with the road accident.

The teen was allegedly raped by the MLA at his residence in Unnao on June 4, 2017, where she had gone seeking a job. (ANI)

