NCW team reaches Lucknow to meet DGP over Unnao rape survivor accident

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): A team from the National Commission for Women (NCW) reached Lucknow on Tuesday to meet the Deputy General of Police over the recent car accident of Unnao rape survivor, in which she and her lawyer were injured while two of her aunts lost their lives.

The team also met the mother of Unnao rape victim.

"NCW had written to Deputy General of UP Police yesterday. Today morning the team reached Lucknow to meet victim, her family, Deputy General of Police, Investigation Officer and Senior Superintendent of Police. They have met the mother of the victim but couldn't meet the victim as the doctor advised against it. Now the team is sitting in DGP office to meet him in his office," NCW tweeted.

The commission had written a letter to Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday, requesting them to ensure a speedy investigation into the matter and take action deemed appropriate for the crime committed.

Two aunts of Unnao rape victim had succumbed to their injuries while the victim and her lawyer were critically injured after their car collided with a truck in Raebareli on Sunday.

The state police have already registered a murder case against BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, his brother Manoj Singh Sengar and eight others in connection with the road accident.

The teen was allegedly raped by the MLA at his residence in Unnao on June 4, 2017, where she had gone seeking a job. (ANI)

