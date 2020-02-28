NCW team to visit Jaffarabad on Friday

New Delhi [India], Feb 28 (ANI): The Chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW) Rekha Sharma, along with two members, will visit the Jaffarabad area of northeast Delhi to take find out if women were harassed or assaulted during the communal violence in Delhi.

At least 38 people, including a police head constable, have died while around 200 people have been injured in the communal violence that rocked northeast Delhi for four days. (ANI)

