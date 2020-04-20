NCW urges Gujarat DGP to probe incident where man hacked online class, masturbated

New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Monday said it has written to Gujarat Director General of Police (DGP), asking for probe in an incident where an unknown man hacked into an online class and allegedly started masturbating.

"The commission has received a message from a student of Nirma University in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, stating that during an online class on Zoom online service, an unknown man hacked the group call and started masturbating," the NCW said on Monday.

It said that the NCW has taken cognisance of the incident and is disturbed by the cybercrime committed by the miscreants. The body is also concerned about the online safety practices, especially the security of women on the internet.

"The commission has written to Shivanand Jha, Director General of Police, Gujarat, to probe into the matter immediately and strict legal action must be taken against the culprit," the NCW said.

This comes as several schools and colleges across the country have been holding online classes as educational institutions are closed due to the ongoing coronavirus lockdown. (ANI)

