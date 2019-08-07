NCW writes to Delhi Police on alleged rape of Tihar jail inmate

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 18:06 IST

NSA Doval breaks breads with people in Shopian, takes stock of situation

Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Amid heightened security in the Kashmir valley, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Wednesday visited Shopian and met with some local people as part of his visit for an assessment on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of stripping