NCW writes to Delhi Police on alleged rape of Tihar jail inmate
ANI | Updated: Aug 07, 2019 17:52 IST
<p>New Delhi [India], Aug 07 (ANI): The <a href="/search?query=National Commission for Women">National Commission for Women</a> (<a href="/search?query=NCW">NCW</a>) on Wednesday took suo-moto cognizance of reports which claimed that a female <a href="/search?query=inmate">inmate</a> of Tihar jail was allegedly <a href="/search?query=rape">rape</a>d by a policeman.<br />The <a href="/search?query=NCW">NCW</a> urged the Commissioner of Police, New Delhi to take immediate action and submit a detailed investigation report to the Commission.<br />The woman was reportedly being brought to Delhi after a court hearing in Murshidabad district of West Bengal when a policeman on board the train she was travelling in allegedly <a href="/search?query=rape">rape</a>d her.<br />A complaint in this regard was filed earlier this week. (ANI)<br /></p>