NCW writes to Maharashtra DGP to arrest TikTok star Faizal Siddiqui for posting video encouraging acid attacks on women

New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI): NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma on Monday said she has written to Maharashtra DGP Subodh Kumar Jaiswal seeking the arrest of TikTok star Faisal Siddiqui for posting a video allegedly instigating people to attack women.

Siddiqui, who has over 13 million followers on his TikTok page, shared a video which shows him throwing a liquid on the face of a girl and intimidating her for leaving him for another person. In the next scene, the face of the girl is shown in heavy red make up portrayed as a victim of acid burns.

The National Commission of Women (NCW) took cognisance of the controversial video after BJP MLA Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga flagged it on Twitter.

"I saw this tweet by Tajinder Pal Bagga who wrote that this video is being circulated on TikTok. After seeing that video I was horrified because it is advocating a message that says you can throw acid on women if you are not getting your love. This is totally shocking and we have taken action against Siddiqui. We have written to Maharashtra DGP to take action against him and arrest him immediately," Sharma told ANI.

In this regard, the commission has contacted TikTok to remove the video and delete the account of Faizal Siddiqui.

"We have requested TikTok to delete the video as well as the account of Faisal. They have deleted the video but not his account, which shows they are not serious about the issue. We will be following this with TikTok also," she said.

In a letter to TikTok, the NCW wrote, "The Commission is seriously concerned about the increase in crimes against women. The video not only seems to promote violence against women but shows the patriarchal mindset which would send a very wrong message to the society." (ANI)

