NCW writes to Rajasthan DGP, seeks action against culprits who raped woman

New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI): The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Monday wrote to Rajasthan DGP Bhupendra Singh Yadav for immediate investigation and strict action against the accused, who raped a 40-year-old woman at a school in Sawai Madhopur.

The NCW took cognisance of media report captioned -- 'Put up in school amidst lockdown by Rajasthan Police, woman raped' -- wherein it is reported that the 40-year-old woman was unable to make her way back to her home in Jaipur for over a month from Dausa due to travel restrictions. She was allegedly raped on the night of April 23-24 by three men at a school in Sawai Madhopur district where she was put up by the local authorities.

In a letter to the Rajasthan DGP, the NCW has sought immediate investigation and strict action against the culprits and erring police officials as per the law. "The Commission is concerned for the safety and security of women, despite the enactment of Criminal Law Amendment Act, 2013," said the NCW. (ANI)

