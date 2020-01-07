NDA committed to protect traders' interest, promote ease of doing business: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi [India], Jan 7 (ANI): Union Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said that National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government is committed to protect the interests of traders and to promote ease of doing business.

Addressing the traders community at the National Traders Convention here, Singh said: "There are many forces in the country who are trying to defame the NDA government on the economic issues but the government is not only aware of the issues facing the traders but also actively working towards its resolution."

"The NDA government is committed to protect the interests of the traders and to promote ease of doing business," he said.

He asserted that India has done a remarkable job by improving the ease of doing business ranking. (ANI)

