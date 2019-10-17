Congress leader Manish Tiwari while speaking to the reporters in Nagpur on Wednesday (Photo/ANI)
Congress leader Manish Tiwari while speaking to the reporters in Nagpur on Wednesday (Photo/ANI)

NDA govt should straightaway confer Bharat Ratna to Godse instead of Savarkar: Manish Tiwari

ANI | Updated: Oct 17, 2019 05:59 IST

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 17 (ANI): Congress leader Manish Tiwari on Wednesday took potshots at the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for propping up the name of Veer Savarkar for Bharat Ratna in the party's manifesto for the upcoming Maharashtra elections and said that the party should straightaway confer Nathuram Godse with the highest civilian honour.
"Savarkar was only accused of conspiring to assassinate Gandhi, whereas Nathuram Godse carried out the assassination of Gandhi. This year we are celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, on this occasion, the NDA government should straightaway confer the Bharat Ratna to Godse instead of Savarkar," said Tiwari while addressing reporters here.
Earlier on Wednesday, Congress leader Raashid Alvi had also lashed out at BJP for proposing to confer Bharat Ratna on Savarkar and had said that Nathuram Godse's name could be next in line.
"Everyone knows the history of Savarkar. Savarkar was accused of murdering Gandhi, he was released due to lack of evidence. Today, this government is saying that they will give Bharat Ratna to Savarkar, I am afraid the next in line could be Godse in this chain," Alvi told ANI.
Recently, BJP Working President JP Nadda and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis released the party's manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections in the state.
The manifesto, among other things, had a page on Bharat Ratna awards in which the party has proposed the names of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule, Savitribai Phule and Veer Savarkar for the country's highest civilian award. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 06:09 IST

VP Naidu cautions against populist measures saying it will...

New Delhi [India], Oct 17 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday cautioned political parties against resorting to vote-catching populist measures on the eve of elections, as it would ultimately affect the expenditure on development.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 06:09 IST

Redesigning roads can ease traffic situation, multiplicity of...

New Delhi [India], Oct 17 (ANI): Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday blamed structure of the roads in the national capital for traffic situation and said that there is a need to redesign the same.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 05:59 IST

SC's verdict is best solution on Ayodhya issue for both minority...

New Delhi [India], Oct 17 (ANI): Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Wednesday stated that the Supreme Court's verdict is the best solution to the Ayodhya debate for both minority and majority.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 05:02 IST

Odisha: Made in India robots to serve food at this Bhubaneswar restaurant

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Oct 17 (ANI): Eating out is no more just about trying different types of cuisines but it's an overall experience made up by a great ambience, courteous servers and delicious food.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 04:27 IST

Kerala: Ramesh Chennithala meets Governor over alleged marks scandal

Trivandrum (Kerala) [India], Oct 17 (ANI): Kerala's Leader of the Opposition, Ramesh Chennithala launched a scathing attack on Higher Education Minister, KT Jaleel over an alleged marks scandal and said that the entire university examination system has failed.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 04:22 IST

Journalist commits suicide in jail, family cries foul

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 17 (ANI): Editor of a Bengaluru based tabloid has allegedly committed suicide in Central Prison, where he was lodged after being sent to judicial custody in a rape allegation.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 04:19 IST

Delhi: Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi meets Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu

New Delhi [India], Oct 17 (ANI): Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi met with Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu in Delhi on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 04:19 IST

Mamata commits gaffe, lauds 'Abhishek Babu' as Nobel Prize winner

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Oct 17 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday made a gaffe by repeatedly talking about Nobel Prize laureate Abhijit Banerjee, as 'Abhishek Babu'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 04:11 IST

Haridwar: Viral video shows man dancing with two guns,...

Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], Oct 17 (ANI): A video of a man dancing with two guns in his hand has gone viral following which police has ordered an investigation to ascertain facts about the same.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 04:11 IST

Delhi: Wanted criminal injured in shoot out, arrested

Delhi [India], Oct 17 (ANI): A notorious robber wanted in many cases of robbery and snatching was injured during shoot out in Rohini area of Delhi on late Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 04:07 IST

Delhi: Police creates 5.8 Km green corridor for organ transportation

New Delhi [India], Oct 17 (ANI): A green corridor was provided from Palam Technical Airport to RR Hospital for transportation of an organ.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 02:29 IST

Tripura: Court rejects anticipatory bail of former PWD Minister...

Agartala (Tripura) [India], Oct 17 (ANI): A Tripura Court has rejected anticipatory bail of Badal Choudhury, CPI (M) MLA and former state Public Works Dept (PWD) Minister in a Rs 600-crore PWD scam.

Read More
iocl