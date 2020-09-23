NDA had majority in Rajya Sabha on Sunday during passage of farm bills: Joshi

New Delhi [India], September 22 (ANI): Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday hit out at opposition parties who have accused the government of "bulldozing" agriculture legislations and said that the NDA had the majority in Rajya Sabha on Sunday when two farm bills were passed.

He said in a tweet that the ruling National Democratic Alliance had support of 109 members while Congress-led UPA had support of 68 members.

"Numbers Speak For Themselves - NDA 109 V/s UPA 68, Others 16 Opposition's claim that the Govt had no numbers on 20th Sept, in RS stands hollow and exposed. Despite having the number, the Govt was willing for division of votes. It was Opposition that created the ruckus," Joshi said.



"On that day, 29 members of UPA and 2 from other parties were absent. This is based on the details of attendance record in RS," he added.

The total strength of the upper House is 245.

The Rajya Sabha had witnessed unruly scenes on Sunday as Opposition members stormed the well of the House and came near the podium, where Deputy Chairman Harivansh was seated, to protest against the Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020.

Eight opposition MPs were suspended by the Rajya Sabha Chairman on Monday over the ruckus and "disregarding the authority of the Chair" in the Upper House on Sunday.

Members of opposition boycotted the proceedings of the upper House on Tuesday after speech by Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad. (ANI)

