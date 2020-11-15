NDA names Nitish Kumar as next CM of Bihar

Patna (Bihar) [India], November 15 (ANI): Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar was named as the next Chief Minister of Bihar on Sunday following National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) legislature party meeting.

Nitish Kumar has already served as the Chief Minister for three terms. This will be his fourth term.

This came after the leaders of NDA met in Patna to deliberate on the Bihar Elections results.



Prior to their joint meeting, JDU and BJP held separate meetings in Patna today.

On Friday, the Bihar Chief Minister had tendered his resignation to state Governor Phagu Chauhan.

This comes as the constituents of the NDA, which secured a majority in the recently concluded Bihar Assembly Elections.

The BJP had won 74 seats, JD-U 43, while eight seats were won by other NDA constituents. (ANI)

