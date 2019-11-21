LJP Chief Chirag Paswan speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Thursday
NDA needs committee or convener for better coordination between allies: Chirag Paswan

ANI | Updated: Nov 21, 2019 15:08 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Expressing disappointment over lack of coordination between the allies of NDA, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan on Thursday reiterated that the National Democratic Alliance needs to have a coordination committee or a convener so that allies may get aware of government's stance over any policy issue or other matters in advance.
Speaking to ANI, Paswan said, "NDA needs a coordination committee or an NDA convener should be appointed as soon as possible. It is necessary for the allies to exchange information with each other so that NDA may come out with its plan and policies in a strong way."
In the meeting of the standing committee on information and technology on Wednesday, the LJP MP Mehboob Ali Kaiser voted with the Opposition as the BJP members were keen to stall the discussion on data security and privacy.
"The NDA should speak in one voice. The allies should also have the information beforehand about what the BJP is up to and what are the policies and how to move on issues," he said.
Earlier also, in an all-party meeting held ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament, Paswan urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to form a coordination committee in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) or appoint an NDA convener. (ANI)

