NDA passing out parade to be held in scaled-down manner on May 30

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 28 (ANI): The passing out parade (PoP) at the National Defence Academy (NDA) will be held on May 30 in a "scaled-down" manner in the wake of COVID-19-induced lockdown.

All matters pertaining to the parade are being looked after under the guidance of Commandant by Deputy Commandant and Chief Instructor and his staff, an official statement said on Thursday.

"In view of the nationwide lockdown, parents of cadets will not be able to attend the parade," the statement read.

The passing out parade is a long-held tradition at the defence academy, attended by senior officials, cadets and their families. (ANI)

