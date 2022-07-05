NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu meets Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], July 5 (ANI): NDA's candidate for the Presidential election Droupadi Murmu met Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and JMM chief Shibu Soren in Ranchi on Monday.



Union ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal and Arjun Munda were also present during the meeting.

National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) presidential candidate Droupadi and joint opposition nominee Yashwant Sinha are the only two contesting candidates for election to the Office of the President after the last date for the withdrawal of candidature ended on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded the candidature of the NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu and called it historic on the second day of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) national executive meeting in Hyderabad. (ANI)

