NDA to hold meeting in Patna over Bihar election results

Patna (Bihar) [India], November 15 (ANI): The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is scheduled to hold a joint legislature party meeting here in Patna on Sunday over Bihar election results.

Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar is expected to be elected as the leader at today's meeting.



On Friday, the Bihar Chief Minister had tendered his resignation to state Governor Phagu Chauhan.

This comes as the constituents of the NDA, which secured a majority in the recently concluded Bihar Assembly Elections.

The BJP had won 74 seats, JD-U 43, while eight seats were won by other NDA constituents. (ANI)

