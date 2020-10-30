NDA will form govt in Bihar with two-third majority: Nityanand Rai

Patna (Bihar) [India], October 30 (ANI): Asserting that the development work by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has reached the people of the Bihar, Minister of State (MoS) for the Ministry of Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Friday said that the NDA will form the next government in Bihar.



"There is an NDA wave in the state. There is huge support on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's name and work. The people of Bihar are with PM Modi just like the people in the rest of the country," Rai told reporters here.

He said that the development work undertaken by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has reached every corner of the state. "The NDA will form a government with 2/3 majority," he added.

Bihar saw a voter turnout of 55.69 per cent in the first phase of the legislative assembly polls with the poll percentage better compared to that in 2015. The state will go for two more phases of polls and results will be declared on November 10. (ANI)

