NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu to visit Ranchi tomorrow

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], July 3 (ANI): NDA's presidential candidate and Jharkhand's former governor Droupadi Murmu will visit Ranchi on July 4.

She will be campaigning for the presidential election in the state. There she would be meeting senior leaders and NDA allies in the state capital.

Notably, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has not opened up yet as to whom the party going to support. UPA candidate Yashwant Sinha and the NDA's both have spoken to JMM's executive president and Chief Minister Hemant Soren for support in their favour.

It is expected that JMM may announce its support tomorrow (July 4).

On June 25, a meeting of JMM leaders including all MLAs and MPs was held under the leadership of its supreme Shibu Soren wherein it was decided that the party's executive president Hemant Soren will meet the Union Home Minister in Delhi and then the party will decide on extending the support for presidential candidates.

On June 27, Soren called on Home Minister Amit Shah and the leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi.

However, even after the meetings, Soren maintained his silence.

It would be interesting to know whom would the JMM support in the upcoming Presidential elections as its ally UPA has fielded Yashwant Sinha as a candidate, while the candidate hailed from Santhal community Droupadi Murmu has been nominated by the BJP-led ND.

JMM has been pursuing a tribal political plank and Santhals has been the significant vote bank for the party.



Shibu Soren, the party's president emerged as a Guruji by agitating against Mahajani Pratha from Santhal and he spearheaded a separate state movement with the support of Santhals.

National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) presidential candidate Droupadi and joint opposition nominee Yashwant Sinha are the only two contesting candidates for election to the Office of the President after the last date for the withdrawal of candidature ended on Saturday.

The Returning Officer for the presidential polls Rajya Sabha Secretary General PC Mody said the polling for the Presidential election will take place on July 18 from 10 am to 5 pm in Room Number 63 of the Parliament House.

The Electoral College for election to the Office of the President consists of the elected Members of both Houses of Parliament and the elected Members of the Legislative Assemblies of all states including Delhi and Puducherry.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded the candidature of the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu and called it historic on the second day of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) national executive meeting in Hyderabad.

Before the political resolution was moved by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, PM Modi spoke about Murmu.

Sources said the Prime Minister spoke very highly about Murmu and her life journey.

PM gave special stress on her humble beginnings and her struggle throughout her life and yet she did not fail to achieve what she stood for.

PM Modi also spoke about her conduct in public life, emphasizing how Murmu worked constantly for the upliftment of every stratum of society. (ANI)

