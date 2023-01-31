NDC delegation calls on Punjab Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua

Chandigarh [India], January 31 (ANI): The delegation of the 63rd course of National Defence College (NDC), New Delhi, led by college secretary Brigadier AK Pundir paid a courtesy call on Punjab Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua on Monday at Chandigarh, as per an official release.

Further, as per the release, the delegation is on a study tour of Punjab. It interacted with the state chief secretary on various facets of the state.



The delegation comprised senior officers of different ranks representing the Indian Defence Forces, and IPS and Military Officers from other foreign countries, including Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Indonesia and Nigeria.

Brigadier AK Pundir also felicitated the Chief Secretary.

"The delegation was accompanied by Director Defence Services Punjab Brigadier (Retd) Satinder Singh and Director Sports Amit Talwar," the release read.



The NDC is a prestigious and world-renowned international training institute functioning under the Ministry of Defence. (ANI)