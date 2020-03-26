NDDB requests dairy cooperatives to ensure supply of milk, its products

New Delhi [India], Mar 25 (ANI): The National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) on Wednesday urged the dairy cooperatives to make all necessary arrangements to ensure the supply of milk and its products in the wake of the situation created by COVID-19.

"In view of the present COVID-19 pandemic, NDDB has made an appeal to all dairy cooperatives across the country to take essential measures for the continued supply of milk and milk products so as to avoid situations of panic buying by consumers," said Dilip Rath, chairman of NDDB.

"In case of any difficulty in maintaining the dairy supply chain, the concerned dairy cooperatives are advised to contact the local authorities," he added.

Rath said that the dairy cooperatives were also requested to make suitable arrangements for ensuring uninterrupted collection, chilling, transportation and processing of milk and availability of fodder in villages.

The lockdown measures announced by the government may dry up the majority of income sources for the people in rural areas.

The milk business may prove to be the only economic lifeline for millions of rural dairy farmers. While commercial and private establishments shall be closed down, dairy and milk booths are allowed as essential services. Arrangements for animal fodder can also be continued, he said.

"We should all work together in these challenging times to fight COVID-19 pandemic," said Rath. (ANI)

