NDFB-S cadre neutralised in encounter in Assam

ANI |

Kokrajhar (Assam) [India], Jan 16 (ANI): A cadre of the National Democratic Front of Bodoland-Saoraigwra (NDFB-S) was neutralised in an encounter with police and army in Dekhdambra village of Kokrajhar district on Wednesday, police said.

The encounter took place at 3 pm. The deceased was identified as M Jewel, a resident of village Thaisiguri in Kokrajhar.

Police seized arms and ammunition from his possession. (ANI)

