NDFB-S terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in Assam

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Jan 6 (ANI): A terrorist affiliated with NDFB-S (National Democratic Front of Bodoland) was killed in a joint operation of the security forces at Dwimalpupara in Assam.

"One NDFB-S terrorist killed in an exchange of fire with a joint team of Chirang Police and Garhwal Rifles in Dwimalpupara," Assam police said.

The encounter took place when the terrorist fired at security forces.

Arms and ammunition were recovered during the operation. (ANI)

