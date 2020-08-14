NDMA reviews disaster response preparedness of NDRF

New Delhi [India], August 13 (ANI): National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) team reviewed the disaster response preparedness of the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) on Thursday.

The team included NDMA members Rajendra Singh and Lt General Ata Hasnain (retd), who visited National Disaster Relief Force battalion headquarters in Ghaziabad.



During the visit, NDRF demonstrated preparedness and response drills for various disaster responses. (ANI)