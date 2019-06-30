Rashmi Singh, Secretary, NDMC, talking to ANI on Sunday in New Delhi. Photo/ANI
Rashmi Singh, Secretary, NDMC, talking to ANI on Sunday in New Delhi. Photo/ANI

NDMC carries out trial run to make Connaught Place more pedestrian-friendly

ANI | Updated: Jun 30, 2019 17:16 IST

New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI): The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Sunday carried out the trial run to make Connaught Place area more pedestrian friendly and improve the movement of vehicles.
Rashmi Singh, Secretary, NDMC, told ANI: "This trial run is an attempt to improve vehicular movement, regulate parking and facilitate ease of movement for pedestrians. We will get to know the real challenges after a few trial sessions. If there are any objections, we will look into these."
The development comes close on the heels of the protest by the members of Delhi Traders Association (NDTA) against NDMC's proposed pedestrianisation plan in Connaught Place area, the shopping hub of the national capital.
Singh said: "Our team is actively examining and evaluating the demands of the people and a full-fledged plan will be prepared to make Connaught Place pedestrian-friendly based on the success of the trial run after taking inputs from all stakeholders."
She said that the civic body was training more people to implement the action plan in a proper manner. "Even though vehicular entry to the Inner Circle has been restricted, the area has dedicated lanes for vehicles to access parking lots in the Inner Circle," she added.
While reacting to traders' protest against the NDMC move, Vikram, who visits the CP frequently, said: "When new plans are introduced, many people will object. We usually witness heavy traffic in the Inner Circle during weekends, but now people can move freely in the area. As parking arrangements have also been made, people can come to the CP in their own cars." (ANI)

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 17:58 IST

Maharashtra Cong leader resigns after hailing Rahul's decision to quit

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 30 (ANI): Maharashtra Youth Congress chief spokesperson Anand Dubey on Sunday resigned from all post of the party after reports surfaced that he welcomed Rahul Gandhi's decision to step down as the party's president.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 17:42 IST

J-K: Hizbul terrorist killed in encounter in Budgam

Budgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 30 (ANI): A Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist was eliminated in an encounter with security forces in Chadoora area of Budgam district on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 17:40 IST

Vadodara hosts queer 'Pride Parade'

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], June 30 (ANI): The city on Sunday witnessed the queer 'Pride Parade' in which over 1,000 members of Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transgender Intersex (LGBTI) community took part.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 17:05 IST

Tribal girl thrashed over love affair with Dalit, 4 arrested

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 30 (ANI): Police have arrested four men after a young tribal woman was thrashed by her family members in full public view over her love affair with a Dalit youth in western Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 17:01 IST

Keshni Anand Arora appointed as new Haryana chief secretary

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Jun 30 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar-led government on Sunday appointed senior IAS officer Keshni Anand Arora as the state's new Chief Secretary, an official order said.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 16:43 IST

WB: BJP worker 'shot by TMC goons'

Jhargram (West Bengal) [India], Jun 30 (ANI): A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker was allegedly shot by miscreants here at Baghua village in Jhargram in the wee hours of Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 16:30 IST

Centre dispatches team to review Japanese encephalitis situation in Assam

New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI): Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Sunday dispatched a central team to review the Japanese Encephalitis (JE) situation in view of recently reported cases in Assam and also directed the Ministry to extend all support and assistance to the state government.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 16:26 IST

Amit Shah meeting party functionaries from Telangana, Odisha,...

New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI): Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah is holding meetings on Sunday with party functionaries from the core groups of Telangana, Odisha and West Bengal in the national capital.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 16:04 IST

Rajasthan: Four die in Bharatpur after tractor falls into pond

Bharatpur (Rajasthan) [India], June 30 (ANI): Three children and a man died after a tractor they were travelling in fell into a pond and turned turtle on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 16:02 IST

Organisations behind lynching are linked to Sangh Parivar, says...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 30 (ANI): President of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday said the lynching of people across the country for not chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Vande Mataram' is being carried out allegedly by the organisations, which are linked

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 15:46 IST

Delhi: One killed in road mishap

New Delhi [India], Jun 30 (ANI): A man was killed after a car rammed into a scooter on Windsor Place road in the national capital, police said on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 15:42 IST

BJP governing with Godse's principles, Congress on celebrations...

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 30 (ANI): Congress party on Sunday condemned the act of celebratory firing by the supporters of Akash Vijayvargiya, a BJP legislator from Indore, after he walked out of prison on bail, four days after he was arrested for beating up a civic body official with a cr

Read More
iocl