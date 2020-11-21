NDMC earmarks 52 wooden pyres, 3 CNG furnaces for cremating COVID bodies

New Delhi [India], November 21 (ANI): North Delhi Municipal Corporation earmarked 52 out of 104 wooden pyres and three CNG furnaces for the cremation of COVID-19 dead bodies of Nigam Bodh Ghat in the national capital, while three more CNG furnaces are likely to start from coming Monday.

As per the Ghat authorities, the total number of bodies of COVID dead bodies received per day in the last 10 days is not more than 22, and the ghat received 20 bodies till 5.00 pm today.

"Yet in routine due to belief in Hindu community, other bodies are being brought to Nigam Bodh Ghat for last rites as well," the Ghat authorities added.



As per the order issued on June 10, 2020, the Municipal Health Officer of North DMC has asked his counterparts in the other two corporations to ensure that hospitals are attached to the cremation ground, and bodies from every COVID-19 hospital should be sent to the cremation ground attached to it.

The medical superintendents of COVID treating Hospitals have also been asked by North DMC to release bodies at intervals so that there is no rush at cremation ground at one point of time.

The Municipal Corporation has also appealed to the citizens to come in fewer numbers with bodies for last rites as it will help in maintaining social distance.

"Besides above-mentioned pyres, there are 13 more pyre platforms at river Yamuna bank that can also be used for the cremation of COVID bodies, in case of increase in the number of bodies arriving for last rites at Nigam Bodh Ghat. This would take the total facility of wooden pyres to 65," North DMC said.

The Municipal Corporation will also provide four PPE Kits, if need, to those who carry the body at Nigam Bodh Ghat from tomorrow to ensure extra precautions. (ANI)

