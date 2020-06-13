NDMC issues directions to empanelled hospitals, labs for COVID-19 treatment of its employees

New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Saturday issued strict directions to empanelled hospitals and labs for COVID-19 treatment or admission of its employees as per agreement between the civic body and the hospitals without any denial, an official statement said.

The directions have come after the complaints by some employees that in some of the empanelled hospitals, the hospital administration is not attending coronavirus patients when they visit there.

"Either they are showing their inability or they are insisting the employees for making cash payment despite the facts that there is cashless treatment agreement with hospitals and Labs under Liberalized Medical Health Scheme for its employees," NDMC said in a statement.

"The action of such hospitals/diagnostic labs is the violation of terms and conditions of the agreement entered in to with NDMC and protocol of ICMR. This has been viewed very seriously by the NDMC higher authority and issued the strict directions to the empanelled hospitals and labs," added the statement.

NDMC has further directed that empanelled hospitals/labs shall not deny treatment facilities/admission to its employees for COVID-19 treatment and other treatment as well, otherwise, action, as deemed fit as per the agreement for violation of protocol of ICMR, shall be initiated against the violators hospital/labs. (ANI)