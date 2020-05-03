NDMC to provide Rs 15 lakh compensation to employees in case of death due to COVID-19

New Delhi [India], May 3 (ANI): The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has decided to provide compensation of Rs 15 lakh in case of death of any employee who is working in close proximity of COVID-19 and/or is exposed to the danger of contracting the infection.

This includes all regular, contractual, RMR, TMR, outsourced wagers etc employees of the NDMC.

According to a press note issued by the Council, this compensation will be available to all eligible cases for a period of 3 months from the date of issue of the order (i.e. May 2).

According to the note, the organisation has continued providing all municipal services to residents and at important buildings of government, including others, and though NDMC is adopting all measures to safeguard and protect its employees and workers from COVID -19, "however it has been felt necessary to assure financial help to their family members in case of death due to COVID-19 attributable to duty so that such workers are able to serve NDMC in such difficult times."

Meanwhile, 384 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from the national capital, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the city to 4,122, according to Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Sunday.

"A total of 4,122 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Delhi so far. Out of the total cases, 1,256 have recovered. There have been 64 deaths so far. Of the total cases 384 cases have been reported yesterday," Jain told ANI. (ANI)

