NDMC vice president Satish Upadhyay pens Zindagi Chalte Chalte

New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI): BJP leader and NDMC vice president Satish Upadhyay has written a book on his life experiences titled 'Zindagi Chalte Chalte', which is a collection of his 50 Hindi poems.

Although the book has not been launched yet, but some of his poems were released today in an audio and video version. The poems have been recorded in his own voice, Upadhyay told ANI.

The book is available on Amazon, Upadhyay said, adding he will launch it soon.



"I started writing during corona period on different experiences of his life, happiness and sorrow. These poems are just the expression of my thoughts," the BJP leader said.

The book has poems on subjects like misunderstanding, time and tea, he said, adding that he has written on other ideas too.

"I often used to write poems on my phone," but when his friends and family read them, he felt that these should be made into a book.

In the end, 'Zindagi Chalte Chalte' happened, he said. (ANI)

