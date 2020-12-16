NDPS grants bail to Kshitij Prasad in connection with drug case

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 16 (ANI): Former executive of Dharma Productions Kshitij Ravi Prasad was granted bail by the Special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court on Tuesday in connection with a drug case.



In November, Prasad and African national Agisilaos Demetriades were remanded to 14-day judicial custody by a Mumbai court in connection with a second drug case related to the recovery of cocaine from a Nigerian national. He was recently arrested and sent to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) custody in connection with a case involving the recovery of cocaine from a Nigerian national in Mumbai.

Prasad was on September 26 arrested by the NCB in connection with a drug case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The NCB had launched an investigation after it received official communication from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which was investigating the money trail related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead at his Bandra apartment on June 14. (ANI)

