NDRF conducts mock drill for school students in J-K to deal with natural calamities

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 11 (ANI): With an aim to train students to combat any natural calamity especially earthquake, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) along with other emergency services agencies on Friday conducted a mock drill in the Jammu district of the union territory.



Students from different schools of the Jammu district have come to join the mock drill and found it helpful to deal with emergency situations in future.

Speaking to ANI, Suraj Kumar said, "NDRF has conducted a mock drill. They are training us on the ways to save victims stuck in natural calamity situations. They have given us a live example and saved the victims from this building without hurting them. It will be very helpful for us."





Arshdeep Kaur, another student said, "Today we have learnt how to help victims stuck in disasters. If the victim is stuck on the top of the building, then now I know how to help him and bring him down without hurting him. If such a problem arises in future, then I would be able to help myself and people around me."



"We have just seen that how NDRF save victims from disasters. NCC has taken us here to attend this mock drill because these situations will come our way in future," said Rajan Maurya, a student.



Parveen Kumar, Assistant Commandant, NDRF informed that Jammu and Kashmir come under seismic zone 4 and 5 which means the earthquake with a bigger magnitude can cause huge destruction and casualties.



"We have called school students here to deal with the natural calamities, especially with earthquakes because Jammu and Kashmir come under seismic zone 4 and 5 which means a lot of destruction and casualties can take place if an earthquake with higher magnitude hit the union territory. The SDRF, fire and other emergency services were also involved with us," Kumar added. (ANI)

