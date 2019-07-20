NDRF deploys 124 teams across country to respond to emergencies

New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): 124 teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in various parts of the country to respond to any type of eventuality, be it natural or man-made.

"In view of monsoon season and as a part of proactive measures, 84 teams have been pre-positioned in 23 states at 71 locations as per the flood vulnerability profile of the states whereas 40 teams are permanently deployed in 27 Regional Response Centers (RRCs) for prompt response to any eventuality," the NDRF said in a statement.

NDRF said that teams have been deployed in flood-hit Assam and Bihar to assist the state administrations in relief and rescue operations.

"Today, NDRF teams carried out rescue operation at Morigaon (Assam) and evacuated 65 marooned people to safer places. Besides, teams deployed in District Darbhanga and Motihaari in Bihar also conducted the evacuation operation and evacuated 31 stranded people. NDRF teams are also assisting the state administration in distribution of relief materials and providing the medical aid to the needy people," the release read.

NDRF stated that their teams have evacuated nearly 11,800 people in various flood prone areas of the country during this monsoon season. "In addition to rescue work, NDRF teams have provided medical care to more than 2400 peoples in various states," the release said.

The NDRF is continuously monitoring the situation and in constant touch with the Central Water Commission (CWC) and Indian meteorological department (IMD) to deploy more teams in case of emergency.

"A 24X7, NDRF control room in Delhi is closely monitoring the situation and in touch with other agencies," read the release.

According to officials at least 33 people have died in Bihar while as many as 48 people have lost their lives in Assam due to the floods and rain-related incidents. (ANI)

