Visuals of NDRF officials rescuing people.
Visuals of NDRF officials rescuing people.

NDRF deploys 124 teams across country to respond to emergencies

ANI | Updated: Jul 19, 2019 23:18 IST

New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): 124 teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in various parts of the country to respond to any type of eventuality, be it natural or man-made.
"In view of monsoon season and as a part of proactive measures, 84 teams have been pre-positioned in 23 states at 71 locations as per the flood vulnerability profile of the states whereas 40 teams are permanently deployed in 27 Regional Response Centers (RRCs) for prompt response to any eventuality," the NDRF said in a statement.
NDRF said that teams have been deployed in flood-hit Assam and Bihar to assist the state administrations in relief and rescue operations.
"Today, NDRF teams carried out rescue operation at Morigaon (Assam) and evacuated 65 marooned people to safer places. Besides, teams deployed in District Darbhanga and Motihaari in Bihar also conducted the evacuation operation and evacuated 31 stranded people. NDRF teams are also assisting the state administration in distribution of relief materials and providing the medical aid to the needy people," the release read.
NDRF stated that their teams have evacuated nearly 11,800 people in various flood prone areas of the country during this monsoon season. "In addition to rescue work, NDRF teams have provided medical care to more than 2400 peoples in various states," the release said.
The NDRF is continuously monitoring the situation and in constant touch with the Central Water Commission (CWC) and Indian meteorological department (IMD) to deploy more teams in case of emergency.
"A 24X7, NDRF control room in Delhi is closely monitoring the situation and in touch with other agencies," read the release.
According to officials at least 33 people have died in Bihar while as many as 48 people have lost their lives in Assam due to the floods and rain-related incidents. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 00:28 IST

IAF contingent returns after successful completion of Garuda exercise

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): The Indian Air Force (IAF) contingent that took part in Garuda 2019, a bilateral Indo-French exercise hosted by the French Air Force (FAF) from July 1 to 12 at Mont-de-Marsan, returned to India on Friday after the successful completion of the exercise.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 00:27 IST

General Bipin Rawat visits J-K's Dras sector, reviews...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 20 (ANI): Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Friday visited Dras sector in Jammu and Kashmir and reviewed operational preparedness.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 00:26 IST

Ansarullah case: Spl NIA court grants 8 days' custody to 16...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 20 (ANI): Special NIA Court in Chennai on Friday granted eight days' custody to the 16 persons who were arrested in connection with Tamil Nadu Ansarullah case for interrogation.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 00:26 IST

DRDO carries out a dozen successful summer trials of NAG...

Pokhran (Rajasthan) [India], July 20 (ANI): DRDO has successfully testfired the Nag Anti-Tank Guided Missile (ATGM) multiple times at the Pokhran Field Firing ranges in Rajasthan, the Defence Ministry said on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 23:55 IST

K'taka: 4-year-old boy dies after school van runs over him

Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], July 19 (ANI): A four-year-old boy died after a school van ran over him on Friday, police said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 23:53 IST

Andhra Pradesh: Cabinet approves Judicial Commission Draft Bill...

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 19 (ANI): The state Cabinet, which met here on Friday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, has approved the Judicial Commission Draft Bill, which aims to fight corruption.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 23:52 IST

TDP, YSRCP lock horns over reports of World Bank pulling out of...

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 19 (ANI): Amidst reports of World Bank stepping out of lending USD 300 million for Amaravati Capital Project, TDP and YSRCP traded barbs on Friday with both parties blaming each other for the decision of the World Bank.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 23:49 IST

7 held for thrashing suspected cattle thieves in Bihar

Saran (Bihar) [India], July 19 (ANI): Seven people have been arrested on Friday in connection with the death of three men, who were allegedly beaten to death by locals in Baniapur on suspicion of them being cattle thieves.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 23:48 IST

UP Dy CM accuses Cong of shedding "crocodile tears" over...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 19 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma on Friday hit out at Congress party and its general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra regarding the Sonbhadra firing incident, saying the party was shedding "crocodile tears".

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 23:42 IST

Assam floods: Death toll mounts to 48, Guv holds review meeting

Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 19 (ANI): The death toll in Assam due to prevailing floods has reached 48 while two others lost their lives in a landslide incident, state disaster management authority said on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 23:41 IST

CRPF DG unveils protective gear for lady troopers

New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) DG Rajiv Rai Bhatnagar on Friday unveiled a women-specific full body protector, the paramilitary force said in a statement.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 23:36 IST

We are descendants of sages, not of monkeys: BJP MP Satya Pal Singh

New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): Former Union Minister and BJP MP Satya Pal Singh on Friday said Indians were descendants of "Rishis" (sages) and not of "monkeys", and added that Indian culture has not talked of "human rights" but of dutifulness and good habits.

Read More
iocl