NDRF deploys 19 teams in 14 districts of Bihar to tackle floods

New Delhi [India], Sept 30 (ANI): As the state is battling floods, considering the situation, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Monday said that it has deployed 19 teams in 14 districts of Bihar.

An official statement from NDRF headquarters in Delhi said, "NDRF has deployed its 19 teams in 14 districts of Bihar. Five teams are operational at Patna, two are deployed at Bhagalpur and one team each at Buxar, Munger, Begusarai, Gopalganj, Kishanganj, Katihar, Khagaria, Madhubani, Supaul, Vaishali, Araria and Darbhanga."

The statement said that the NDRF personnel have been working tirelessly to provide all possible help to the trapped people in the waterlogged area. Teams are assisting them to reach safe places with the help of rescue boats.

"More than 200 rescuers with 36 rescue boats are engaged to evacuate the people to safer places. Today more than 4,000 affected people have been evacuated that includes women, patients, children and elderly and shifted to the safer places by NDRF in Patna. The operations continue in Bihar," the statement said.

So far, during entire monsoon season, NDRF teams evacuated 8,603 flood-affected persons including 20 pregnant ladies to safer places, in addition, teams also provided medical assistance to 5,806 persons in Bihar, the statement said.

The NDRF said that Bihar is battling floods yet again this monsoon season, as the water level in the Ganga and other rivers surged after heavy rainfall continued to lash the region.

"Heavy rains for the last 3 days, created water logging in Patna and its surrounding areas viz. Rajendra Nagar, Kankar Bagh, Patrakar Nagar, Hanuman Nagar, Malahi Pakri, etc. and disrupted the normal life of the populace," NDRF said.

"In most of the places, people are stuck in their houses due to waterlogging. Patna is among the worst affected, with the flood-like situation in the city and its suburban areas," it said.

Director-General, NDRF is personally monitoring the situation round the clock and is in close touch with the local administration. NDRF control rooms in Delhi and Patna are closely monitoring the situation, the statement added.

Earlier in the day, the Indian Air Force (IAF) choppers dropped relief materials and food packages for people, in flood-affected Patna. (ANI)

