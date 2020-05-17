NDRF deploys 21 member team in Paradip to prepare for Cyclone Amphan

Jagatsinghpur (Odisha) [India], May 17 (ANI): A 21-member team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed at Paradip, a seaport city, in view of the approaching cyclone 'Amphan', informed an official.

This team is also carrying out awareness campaigns in slum and coastal areas of Paradip.

"A 21-member NDRF team has arrived in Paradip to carry out rescue operations and provide security to the people. The team has begun work to raise awareness in the city's slums and coastal areas after the Paradip Additional District Magistrate reported the situation. We will follow all the guidelines from the state and Central government," said Chandan Saha, an NDRF personnel while speaking to ANI.

The 21-member team has brought with them cutters, boats, chains along with other essential equipments to carry out relief work at the time of crises.

Also, Odisha government on Sunday urged Central government to suspend Shramik special trains from May 18 for three days due to cyclone Amphan. (ANI)

