NDRF deploys 9 teams in Maharashtra as cyclone forming over Arabian Sea

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 1 (ANI): The nine teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in Maharashtra on Monday in view of the developing cyclone situation in the Arabian Sea.

As per the NDRF's statement, three teams have been deployed in Mumbai, two in Palghar and one each in Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg.



Moreover, the NDRF is in close contact with the R&R Department of Maharashtra government, India Meteorological Department (IMD) authorities and district administration.



The NDRF teams are carrying out surveys in coastal areas of the above-mentioned districts along with local authorities.



"In view of this, NDRF teams are briefed, trained and equipped to deal with the double disaster. We have also upgraded our Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to respond to the emerging situation," the disaster management body said.

The IMD said that a low-pressure area has been formed near the southeast Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep.

On Sunday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray requested fishermen to avoid venturing into the sea as the cyclone is expected to hit the Arabian Sea.

"In the next two to three days, a cyclone is expected to hit us. I request fishermen to avoid fishing in the sea for the next three to four days," he said here in a press conference. (ANI)

