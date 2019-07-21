NDRF recovers body of minor girl in Imphal river

Imphal (Manipur) [India], July 21 (ANI): National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Sunday recovered the body a minor girl from a river here.

"We got the information last night at around 7:30 pm. We started the operation from 8 pm but we could not find her. Today, we started searching from 4:30 am. Locals suspected a particular location where we found her. It was possible with the help o SDRF, police and local people," NDRF inspector Leivon Bojes told ANI.

On Saturday, NDRF recovered bodies of two children who drowned in a river around Mahabali Temple area in Imphal. (ANI)

