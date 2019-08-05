NDRF rescues 115 people in Pune's Baner

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has rescued 115 people from flood-affected areas in Baner in Pune on Monday following heavy rainfall in Maharashtra.

On Sunday, the NDRF said that it rescued 50 patients and 120 staff members from a flooded hospital in Hinjewadi area in the city.

The NDRF and local police have been carrying out rescue and relief operations across the state after flooding in the cities due to swelled up rivers and days of incessant rain.

In view of continuous rainfall in the area, District Collector Naval Kishore Ram has announced that all the schools in the area will remain closed on Monday.

On Sunday one person died and another sustained injuries after a wall collapsed in the Lonavala area following heavy rains. (ANI)

