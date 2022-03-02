NDRF sends relief material to war-hit Ukraine

New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI): Amid ongoing Operation Ganga, the initiative launched by the Government of India to bring back Indians stranded in Ukraine, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has sent relief material to Ukraine on Wednesday.

The NDRF has provided relief material including blankets, sleeping mats, and solar study lamps etc. for the people of Ukraine.

The relief material was sent through a flight that left for Poland this morning and another on an Indian Air Force (IAF) flight that left for Romania this afternoon, the Ministry of Home Affairs informed today.

On February 28, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high level meeting to review the ongoing efforts under Operation Ganga to bring back Indians stranded in Ukraine.

The Prime Minister said that the entire government machinery is working round the clock to ensure that all Indian nationals there are safe and secure.

The government also informed that the first consignment of relief supplies to Ukraine to deal with the humanitarian situation on Ukraine's borders has been despatched.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities escalating the ongoing tensions between the two countries. Ukraine gained independence in 1991 after the disintegration of the Soviet Union.

Earlier in February, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that special military operations are being launched "to protect" the people in the Donbas region. He also warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences".

Leaders from a number of countries including the UK, the US, Canada, and the European Union have condemned Russia's military operations in Ukraine. (ANI)