NDRF, SSB continue to rescue people from flood-hit Patna

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) on Thursday continued to rescue people from flood-hit Patna.

The patients after being evacuated were rushed to the hospital in the vicinity.

The forces from the past few days have been rescuing people in inflated boats from the capital city, which is the worst affected districts in Bihar.

Indian Air Force helicopters have also been dropping relief material in the flood-affected areas.

The NDRF and State Disaster Response Force have rescued over 10,000 people so far.

According to the Bihar State Disaster Management Authority, 40 people have died in the state due to floods so far.

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department predicted that Patna will receive light rainfall for the next few days accompanied by thunderstorms. (ANI)

