NDRF team deployed to rescue people from inundated residential society in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 6 (ANI): As Bengaluru continues to witness severe waterlogging due to heavy downpour, a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been deployed to rescue people from an inundated residential society in the city.



"We have deployed two NDRF teams. SDRF, a Fire service is also carrying out rescue operations. BBPM is also using tractors to evacuate people," said J Senthil Kumar, Asst Commandant, Bengaluru.



Many parts of the state are witnessing flood-like situations due to heavy rains.





There have been traffic snarls in different parts of Bengaluru on Tuesday due to waterlogging. Traffic was moving at the speed of a turtle on the outer ring road of Marathahalli-Silk Board Road, a key stretch in the city due to heavy waterlogging.

With Bengaluru reeling under severe waterlogging due to incessant heavy rains, many IT professionals in India's silicon valley resorted to tractors to reach their workplaces on Monday.

After taking the overview of the state, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the decision has been taken to release Rs 300 crore to deal with the current situation and maintain the city's basic infrastructure.

