NDRF team rescues several families following heavy downpour in flood-hit areas

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are carrying out rescue and relief operations in several isolated pockets of states such as Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala.

As per the report, in Maharashtra, 28 teams are already in the state with five more being ordered to be sent. In Karnataka also as many as eleven teams are carrying out the rescue operation and five more teams will reach the affected areas in nex few hours.

Kerala, where the heavy has created havoc for the past few days, have five NDRF team at their service.

The security personnel are making efforts to evacuate those whose houses have been completely deluged in water. The team in the past couple of days waded through knee-deep waters several times while carrying out the rescue operations.

Some of them also sailed in inflated boats to save the lives of people.

A few days ago, in Gujarat's Surat also, NDRF and Indian Air Force were deployed to carry out rescue operations after water burst into the city after the river swelled owing to days of incessant rain across the state. (ANI)

