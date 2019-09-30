NDRF teams rescue 4,000 people from flooded areas in Patna

Patna (Bihar) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): The Director General (DG) of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), SN Pradhan on Monday said that the forces have evacuated 4,000 citizens since morning from flooded areas in the capital city.

"The situation is unprecedented. It is almost like a cloud burst. The impact is mainly due to water-logging. Out of 19 NDRF teams deployed in the state, five are in Patna. We have evacuated about 4,000 citizens since morning," Pradhan said.

As many as 19 teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in Bihar, where normal life has been affected due to incessant rainfall.

NDRF teams are carrying out rescue and evacuation operations along with other agencies in the flood-affected areas.

On Sunday, NDRF teams carried out evacuation operation in low lying parts of Patna and evacuated 235 people to safer places.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is closely monitoring the situation of states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai told ANI.

"Ministry of Home Affairs is in close contact with the administration of the rain-affected state and as per the demand from Bihar government additional National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) teams have also been deployed in Patna," Rai said.

As many as 19 people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents in Bihar's capital, while 14 people have died across Uttar Pradesh owing to the rainfall and flood-like situation in the region. (ANI)

