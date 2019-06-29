NDRF to give Rs 4 lakh to kin of 15 deceased: Maha Min on Pune wall collapse

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Jun 29 (ANI): Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrakant Patil on Saturday announced that the NDRF will give compensation of Rs 4 lakh to families of 15 Bihar-based workers who lost their lives in the Pune wall collapse incident.

Patil told the media that Pune District Collector Naval Kishor Ram will prepare a preliminary investigation report and a committee will be formed to probe the matter.

"Fifteen people who died were from Bihar. The NDRF will give compensation to families of the deceased, Rs 4 lakh for each victim. The Collector will prepare a preliminary investigation report in another few hours, a committee has also been formed," Patil told media while visiting the site of the incident in Pune along with NCP leader Supriya Sule.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of the people killed in the wall collapse. He also ordered an inquiry. A three-member team has been formed to probe the wall collapse incident.

Meanwhile, the Bihar government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for kin of the victims and Rs 50,000 for the injured who hail from the state.



At least 15 people died while three others sustained injuries after a portion of a wall collapsed near Talab Masjid in Kondhwa area of Pune in the wee hours of Saturday.



An official from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) told ANI that the wall collapsed due to heavy downpour in the city. (ANI)

