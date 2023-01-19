NDRF's bravery is admirable: PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI): Lauding NDRF personnel for their commendable efforts in assisting people in the "most challenging circumstances", Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India is making many efforts to "strengthen disaster management apparatus" in the country.

The prime minister said this while greeting the National Disaster Response Force on its raising day today.

"Raising Day greetings to @NDRFHQ.They are making commendable efforts to assist people in the most challenging circumstances. Their bravery is admirable. India is making many efforts to strengthen disaster management apparatus including building disaster resilient infrastructure," he said in a tweet on the Raising Day of the NDRF.



The NDRF is a specialised force capable of responding to any disaster in the country. It came into existence on January 19, 2006.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended his "best wishes" to the NDRF "breavehearts".

"My best wishes to the Bravehearts of the @NDRFHQ on the occasion of their Raising Day. The journey of the NDRF abounds with exemplary acts of courage and commitment to professional excellence. I salute them for all the lives they saved imperilling their own," Shah tweeted. (ANI)

