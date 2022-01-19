NDRF's courage, professionalism extremely motivating: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lauded the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on its Raising Day and said that the force was at the forefront of many rescue and relief measures.

The Prime Minister said that NDRF's courage and professionalism are extremely motivating.

"Greetings to the hardworking @NDRFHQ team on their Raising Day. They are at the forefront of many rescue and relief measures, often in very challenging circumstances. NDRF's courage and professionalism are extremely motivating. Best wishes to them for their future endeavours," tweeted the Prime Minister today.

The Prime Minister also mentioned that disaster management is a vital subject for governments and policy makers.

"Disaster management is a vital subject for governments and policy makers. In addition to a reactive approach, where disaster management teams mitigate the situation post disasters, we also have to think of disaster resilient infrastructure and focus on research in the subject," tweeted PM Modi.

The NDRF Raising Day is celebrated on January 19 to mark its formation. This year, the NDRF observed its 16th NDRF Raising Day. The NDRF came into existence on January 19, 2006. NDRF is a specialised force capable of responding to any type of disaster in the country and abroad. (ANI)