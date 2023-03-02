NE Assembly poll results: BJP-NDPP wins 34, crosses majority mark in Nagaland

Kohima (Nagaland) [India], March 2 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies partner Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) have crossed the majority mark by winning 34 seats so far in Nagaland as the counting of votes continues.

According to the latest trends shared by the Election Commission at 4:45 pm on Thursday, BJP won 12 seats while NDPP won 22 seats and is leading on 3 seats. Congress bagged 5 seats and is leading on two seats. The Republican Party of India (Athawale) got two seats in the Assembly elections.

The newbie Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), which contested at 15 assembly constituencies this year, also managed to open their account by securing a win on one seat and they are leading on another one. The Naga Peoples Front has won one seat and is leading on another.

Nagaland Chief Minister and MDPP candidate Neiphiu Rio won the Northern Angami-II Assembly constituency, trouncing Seyievilie Sachu of the Congress by a mammoth margin of 15,824 votes.

He bagged a total of 17,045 votes, which comes to 92.87 per cent of the total votes polled in the seat.



Nagaland BJP chief Temjen Imna Along on Thursday won the assembly election from the Alongtaki constituency.

The state BJP chief defeated Janata Dal (United) candidate J Lanu Longchar by a margin of 3,748 votes.

He bagged a total of 9,274 votes with a vote share of 62.5 per cent.

The state also got its first woman MLA, since it attained statehood 60 years ago, today, after Hekani Jakhalu, a candidate of the ruling NDPP won the Dimapur-III Assembly constituency.

She defeated Azheto Zhimomi of Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) by a margin of 1,536 votes.

Jakhalu secured 14,395 votes, bagging 45.16 per cent of the total votes polled in the seat.

Independent candidates Neisatuo Mero and Kevipodi Sophie won the Pfutsero and Southern Angami-I seats respectively. (ANI)

