Nearly 100 vultures found dead in Assam's Kamrup district

Kamrup (Assam) [India], March 18 (ANI): Nearly 100 endangered vultures were found dead near Chhaygaon area in Assam's Kamrup district.

The authorities of the state forest department had recovered the carcasses of about 100 vultures at Milanpur area under Chhaygaon police station on Thursday evening.

The vultures had reportedly had eaten a goat carcass and the forest officials have suspected that the vultures died after eating poisonous food.



Dimpi Bora, District Forest Officer (DFO) of Kamrup West Forest Division, said that for the first time, she saw that nearly 100 vultures died at a time.

"We have found some bones of goat nearby the carcasses of the vultures. We have suspected that the vultures died after eating the poisonous goat carcass. But the cause of death will come out in the post-mortem report. It is a big offence against the person who mixed poison in the goat carcass and we will arrest that person," Bora said.

"A similar incident also happened earlier in this area, but this time a large number of vultures died. So we will try to aware the locals so that such incidents will not happen again," she added. (ANI)

