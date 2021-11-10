Nearly 11.57 lakh farmers benefitted through paddy procurement in KMS 2021-22: Centre

New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI): The Department of Food and Public Distribution has procured over 209.52 LMT of Paddy in Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2021-22 in the procuring states or union territories, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution informed on Tuesday.



These procuring states or union territories include Chandigarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttrakhand, Telangana, Rajasthan, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Bihar.

As a result of which about 11.57 Lakh farmers have been benefitted with a Minimum Support Price (MSP) value of Rs 41,066.80 crore, the ministry said.

It also said that 209.52 LMT of paddy has been procured in this season till November 8, 2021. (ANI)

