Nearly 2,000 held for violating lockdown in U'khand, 362 FIRs registered

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Mar 30 (ANI): As many as 362 FIRs have been registered and 1,991 people arrested for violating the lockdown that was implemented in a bid to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus, police said.

According to the Uttarakhand Police, 33 FIRs were registered and 125 people were arrested in the state on Monday.

At least 7,170 challans have been issued under the Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Act in the state while over 1,447 vehicles have been seized. A fine of Rs 32.19 lakh has been recovered from the offenders, police said.

There are seven positive cases of COVID-19 in the state so far.

The country is under a 21-day lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, has infected 1,251 people so far, including 32 deaths. (ANI)

