Nearly 21.87 lakh students appeared for Class 10 CBSE board exams

New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI): The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday said that it has successfully conducted Class 10 annual examinations for approximately 21.87 lakh registered students for the academic year 2022-23.

The annual exams for class 10 ended on Tuesday.

"The board took several measures to ensure smooth and uninterrupted conduct of all these examinations," it said in an official statement issued on Wednesday.



It further said that one of the important actions was against those anti-social elements who made false claims of paper leaks on social media during the examinations and uploaded fake messages and video links to allure students and parents to get the question paper on payment.

"Taking these matters seriously, the Board took strict action and removed hundreds of fake YouTube links so that students and parents are not misled," it added.

According to the board, it also lodged complaints with the Delhi Police Special Cell (MAC) to take appropriate action against the miscreants under various provisions of the IPC and IT Act.

"CBSE is committed to fair conduct of examinations. It is again reiterated that CBSE will take action against a student under unfair means rules and various sections of IPC, if found spreading fake news," the statement reads.

Notably, the last examination of class 12 will be over on April 5. (ANI)

